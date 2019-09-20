Police catch church safe burglar

Dylan Fournier, 20, of Southington was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 19 for stealing a safe from a local church.

On March 18, 2019, the Southington Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 145 Main St. A safe was stolen from the church, and property damage was done by the suspect during the process of the burglary.

Southington detectives collected several types of evidence at the scene, which was sent to the Connecticut forensic laboratory. On Wednesday, Sept. 18, the forensic lab identified Fournier as a suspect. Police secured a warrant and arrested Fournier on Thursday.

Fournier was charged with third degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief, and sixth degree larceny. He was held on a $50,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Sept. 20.