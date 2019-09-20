Bread for Life celebrates 35 years of service; open house on Oct. 13

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

Southington Bread for Life will be hosting a community open house on Sunday, Oct. 13, the culminating event of 35 days of celebration, in honor of their 35 year anniversary, which officially kicked off on Monday, Sept. 9, when BFL was presented a proclamation by the town council.

“On Sept. 10, 1984, Bread for Life began their service to the Southington community. The mission of Bread for Life is to provide food, fellowship, and a sense of dignity to those in need,” Council chair Christopher Palmieri read from the proclamation. “Their vision is accomplished by providing meals served daily in their kitchen, delivered within our senior community, to our homebound citizens, and to children in the summer.”

Palmieri also proclaimed that Tuesday, Sept. 10 be recognized as “Bread for Life day” in Southington.

BFL executive director Donna Ayer said that the nonprofit organization would not be able to do all that they accomplish without the support they receive from the Southington community. Support comes in the form of donated time, goods, services, and funds.

Each day since the presentation of the proclamation, BFL has been posting highlights from the past 35 years on their various forms of social media.

“We’re deeply appreciative to the Town Council and to all the people who make our work possible. You can see our amazing volunteers, our board of directors, our staff, and we couldn’t do this without a huge support from our community,” said Ayer. “We’re very grateful.”

BFL volunteers presented gifts of gratitude to all of the members of the town council, including handmade heart pins, “because we’ve been serving from our heart for 35 year,” according to Ayer, and a blessing bag, designed to be kept in your car and presented to a person in need. Ayer explained that each blessing bag contains items such as a bottle of water, socks, granola bars, and information about Bread for Life.

The celebration will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 13 with an open house at their facility at 31 Vermont Ave. in Southington.

To learn more about Southington Bread for Life, visit their website, www.southingtonbreadforlife.org. BFL can be reached at (860) 276-8389, info@southingtonbreadforlife.org, or by mail at PO Box 925, Southington, CT, 06489.

