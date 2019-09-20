Apple Harvest Road Race tip: Should I taper my workouts?

So, you’ve dreamed about running in the Apple Harvest Road Race for years, but you don’t know where to start? You’ve followed your neighbor’s results in the Southington Observer, and you’ve always wanted to make the list?

Well, if this is the year that you want to finally cross it off your bucket list, now is the time to start getting ready.

In this series, Southington YMCA personal trainer Alyssa Lombardi will provide tips for first timers committed to completing the 40th Annual Apple Harvest Road Race.Each week, we will ask Lombardi a different question about getting ready for the big day on Oct. 6.

OBSERVER: Should I start running fewer miles as the race gets closer?

ALYSSA LOMBARDI: The short answer is yes, but you also want to make a few other changes, too.

When your targeted race is coming up, you want to start ramping up the speed work two to three weeks before your race. For example, do shorter and faster repeats with a longer rest than you were doing before. By spiking your speed work up two to three weeks before the race, you will help your body get used to higher stimulus.

Seven to 10 days before the race, you should also start to lower both the amount of speed work and total miles you run for the week. When you drop volume (speed and distance) down, you will allow your body to rest and then you will be ready for race day.

For more information please contact the Southington YMCA’s certified personal trainer and running coach Alyssa Lombardi at alombardi@sccymca.org