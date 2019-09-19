Obituary: Miles Edward Greenfield, 68

Miles Edward Greenfield, 68, of Southington, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain.

Born in New Haven on April 17, 1951, he was the son of the late David and Hannah (Boyarsky) Greenfield. Raised and educated in Meriden, he was a graduate of Platt High School. He went on to earn his Associate’s Degree from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Georgia, and here began his passion for gardening, landscaping and the outdoors. He attended Memphis State University, and returned to Connecticut to put his hard work ethics into motion. A man with an entrepreneurial spirit, he formed many companies and partnerships, and was a self-employed courier. He had a love for travel, animals, and cheering on the UCONN football and basketball teams; and will forever be remembered as the glue that held his family together. Always willing to lend a hand to a person or pet, he leaves a legacy of kindheartedness and love for his family and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his daughters, Rachel Valentine and her husband, Jamie of Plainville and Abby Gagnon and her husband, Michael of Windsor Locks; and his son, Aleksey Greenfield of Plainville. He was the proud “Pa” to his four grandchildren who brought him much joy, Addison and Jack Valentine and Kaedin and Zoey Gagnon. He also leaves his sister, Gail Cooper of N.C.; his nieces and nephews, Cynara, Darren, Evonna, and Marquise Cooper; and many extended family members and friends, including his dear friend Carolyn with whom he shared many travels and life adventures.

Miles’ love for animals may be remembered with contributions to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd, Newington, CT 06111.

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Miles’ life on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared at the conclusion of the visitation, at 8:00 p.m. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com