Obituary: Arleen (Koppmeier) Basdekian, 65

Arleen (Koppmeier) Basdekian, 65, of New Britain, died Wednesday Sept 4, surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with stomach cancer. She was the wife of Arthur Basdekian Jr.

She was born in Brooklyn, NY on Aug. 31,1954 to the late Charles and Madeline (Kuhn) Koppmeier.

She was raised in Southington and graduated from Southington High School in 1972.

In addition to her husband, Arthur, she was survived by her sons Eric, Jesse, and Devin Basdekian, her sisters Jean Palazzo (Domenic) and Patricia Florian (Lance) along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was predeceased by her nephew Michael Palazzo.

Services were held on September 11. Donations may be made in Arleen’s name to the Smilo Cancer Hospital in New Haven.