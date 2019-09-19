Obituary: Antoinette ‘Toni’ (Chaffee) Giles Height, 98

Antoinette “Toni” (Chaffee) Giles Height, 98, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut of New Britain.

Born in Southington on January 4, 1921 to the late Austin and Iva (Turner) Chaffee, she had been a lifelong Southington resident.

Toni graduated from Lewis High School in 1938 and went on to work for the Southington Town Clerk’s office for 10 years where she was appointed as the Assistant Town Clerk. After raising her children, she returned to the workforce as an elementary school secretary, retiring in 1977.

Toni loved to volunteer and was a life member of the Bradley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She was also a member of the DAR, American Red Cross, the Southington Historical Society and was a lifetime member of the First Congregational Church where she served in many capacities.

Toni was predeceased by her first husband, Thomas F. Giles and her second husband, Doran S. Height. She is survived by three children; son, Thomas V. Giles (Janine) of Hadley, MA, and two daughters, Marcia Sokolnicki of Madison and Luanne Topper (Michael) of Hudson, NH; 2 stepchildren, Doran “Skip” Height (Doris) and Lynn DePaolo (Ronald), all of Southington; her grandchildren, Brittany Giles (Tony Pazmino), Thomas L. Giles, Michael R. Topper (Megan), Matthew G. Topper, Jennifer Height and Craig Height (Nikki) and several nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by her brother, Milton E. Chaffee, sister, Lucille Scott stepson Boyd Height and her son-in-law, John Sokolnicki.

Toni’s family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at both the Orchards at Southington and Southington Care Center for their compassion and excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Toni’s memory may be made to the First Congregational Church, 37 Main St., Southington, CT 06489.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at the First Congregational Church, 37 Main St., Southington. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.