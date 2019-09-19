Hewitt tabbed as interim AD

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Howie Hewitt will have some different non-basketball related responsibilities before he begins his first season as the Southington girls coach this winter.

Hewitt agreed to become the interim athletic director as Southington looks for a permanent replacement for Greg Ferry. Ferry’s last day as athletic director was last Friday. He has taken a job as a counselor at West Hartford’s Conard High School, and his first day in that job was Monday.

Hewitt became the interim director effective this past Saturday, according to Tim Connellan, Southington superintendent of schools. Hewitt will be compensated for his role as interim athletic director, and he will serve until a permanent replacement for Ferry has been found, Connellan said.

Hewitt can be reached by calling Southington High School’s main number and following the prompts for athletics.

Hewitt has served as athletic director and assistant athletic director in previous times, but not in Southington. He told the Meriden Record-Journal last week that he is not looking to be the next athletic director at Southington.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Kevin Roberts, email him at KRoberts@SouthingtonObserver.com