Southington soccer scores shutout in opener

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington boys soccer found the back of the net twice in the second half of its season opener and downed CCC newcomer Lewis Mills, 2-0, on Sept. 13 at Fontana Field.

Marek Kryzanski and Jayden Medina scored the goals for the Blue Knights. Both plays where the goals were scored started on long throw-ins by Liam Schroeder.

“I thought it was a solid performance,” coach Dave Yanosy said. “I thought we were organized in the back, played quickly in the middle, and generated opportunities up front.”

Ryan Lunn made eight saves for Southington in the victory.

“Joe Tellerico and Sam Miranda were vocal in the back and Ryan Lunn had a nice shutout in his first varsity game,” Yanosy said.

The teams were scoreless after one half, though the Knights did have some opportunities to score. Six minutes into the second half, Southington picked up its first goal. After a Schroeder throw-in, Cole Marek put the ball on goal, and Kryzanski was there for the rebound and a 1-0 lead.

At 20 minutes in, Medina scored by poking a ball past the Lewis Mills keeper with his toe.

“I thought Cole Marek and Marek Kryzanski were a handful up front,” Yanosy said.

It was the first boys soccer game in the CCC for Lewis Mills, which moved over from the Berkshire League. Southington picked up a quarter of last year’s goal total in just its first game of the new season. The Knights are hoping that the first game is the start of a more successful season offensively.

Up next: Southington played at East Hartford on Tuesday night. The Hornets were ranked fourth among Class LL/L teams in the first CSCA CT High School Boys Soccer Coaches Poll, which was released on Monday. East Hartford entered the season ranked sixth among Class LL/L teams in the preseason poll. The Hornets beat Rocky Hill, 4-0, on Sept. 13.

The Knights host Hall on Friday at 3:45 p.m. The Warriors are ranked third in the Class LL-L poll that was released on Monday. Hall was also ranked third in the preseason poll. The Warriors hammered Maloney, 6-1, on Sept. 13.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Kevin Roberts, email him at KRoberts@SouthingtonObserver.com