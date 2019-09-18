Police blotter for the Sept. 20 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, Sept. 5 to Friday, Sept. 13:

Thursday Sept. 5

Justin Colasante, 34, of 313 Main St., Norwich, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Anthony Cuonocore, 18, of 19 Pine Dr., Southington, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under suspension and possession of alcohol by a minor.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Michael Kaluszka, 53, of 30 Sherwood Dr., Torrington, was charged with simple trespassing.

James Ashby Jr., 51, of 194 Laurel Hill Rd., Torrington, was charged with simple trespassing.

Ernest Belmont, 49, of 130 Workman Ave., Torrington, was charged with simple trespassing.

Sunday, Sept. 8

Tracy Hotham, 47, of 13 Darling St., Southington, was charged with sixth degree larceny, second degree forgery, conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit second degree forgery.

Miguel Melendez, 39, of 291 Park St., Bristol, was charged with second degree breach of peace.

Alessandra M. Alvarez, 32, of 75 Bruce Ave., Yonkers, N.Y., was charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Michelle Charette, 45, of 10 Slater Rd., New Britain, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Douglas Hackett, 35, of 273 Queen St., Southington, was charged with two counts of violating a restraining order.

Kimberly Krieger, 54, of 392 Chestnut St., New Britain, was charged with second degree forgery, conspiracy to commit second degree forgery, criminal attempt to commit sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Monday, Sept. 9

Benjamin Budd, 19, of 815 Marion Rd., Cheshire, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

John Ragozzino, 39, of 1260 Elm St., Denver, Colo., was charged with passing a standing school bus and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Dylan Fournier, 20, of 85 Bristol St., Southington, was charged with disobeying an officer’s signal, failure to wear eye protection, second degree reckless endangerment, failure to insure a motorcycle, failure to drive right, failure to maintain a lane, improper passing, failure to obey a stop sign, and failure to signal a turn.

Shannon Sullivan, 32, of 662 Spring St., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drug and failure to maintain proper lane.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Richard J. Ulrych, 55, of 45 Westbrook Rd., Southington, was charged with second degree harassment.

Gary Ramdeen, 28, of 5 Canals St., Plainville, was charged with traveling too fast and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Friday, Sept. 13

Chunly Doung, 47, of 251 Batterson Dr., New Britain, was charged with second degree failure to appear.

Sunday, Sept. 15