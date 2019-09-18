Girls Soccer: Lady Knights win, 7-0

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington girls soccer erupted for a bushel of goals in a 7-0 season-opening victory over Middletown on Sept. 13 at Rosek-Skubel Stadium.

Shannon Litchfield had two goals and one assist while Alli Carr added two goals for the Lady Knights, which outshot the Blue Dragons 20-1 and held a 6-0 edge in corner kicks. Maya Wroblewski and Abby Sowa each had a goal and an assist while Jess Carr added a goal. Emma Panarella passed out two assists while Morgan Hubert added an assist. Lexi Almeida made one save to pick up the shutout for Southington. Victoria Cooper had 11 saves for Middletown.

Litchfield scored the game’s first goal on an assist from Sowa, then added a second goal on a penalty kick. A goal from Jess Carr on an assist from Panarella put Southington ahead 3-0 at the half. Alli Carr scored the second half’s first two goals on assists from Hubert and Wroblewski. Wroblewski put in a goal off a Litchfield assist, then Sowa scored on Panarella’s second assist for the game’s final tally.

Up next: Southington was scheduled to play RHAM Tuesday in its home opener. The Knights are at Hall on Friday at 3:45 p.m.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Kevin Roberts, email him at KRoberts@SouthingtonObserver.com