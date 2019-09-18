Field Hockey edged in fall opener

By KEVIN ROBERTS

Southington field hockey gave itself a chance to win against perennially strong Enfield in the season opener on Sept. 13 on the turf of Fontana Field. The Lady Knights couldn’t come up with a goal, though, and the Eagles did in the final minutes to escape with a 1-0 win.

Jayonna Maitigny sent a pass across the goal mouth from the right side, and Shannon Cato was there to put it in with 2:15 to play in regulation. The one goal held up for Enfield, but Southington players were able to hold their heads up.

“For the first game we played really well,” coach Erin Luddy said. “In the past we have lost to Enfield [by scores of] 8-0 and 5-0, so to come out as strong as we did game one was great. We know there are a few things we can work on to get better.”

Abby Delgado made nine saves for the Knights while Mia Jensen tallied six for the Eagles. Luddy liked the play she saw from senior captains Emma Doran, Autumn Swain, Jenna Sheehan and Victoria Godlewski. There were also solid contributions from seniors Vanessa Heigel and Brooke Lynch, along with junior Maggie Ritchie.

“We have a new formation on the field, to try and balance attack and defense,” Luddy said. “That seemed to work well for us.”

Luddy would obviously like to see the Knights take advantage of their scoring opportunities when they get them. For a first game, though, it was a good effort from Southington.

Up next: The Knights played at EO Smith on Monday. Southington is back home to host Suffield today at 6 p.m.

