The Monday night car cruise event has already donated $500 for the American Cancer Society. The event is organized by Joann and Doug York and is held on Mondays from May to September at Crystal Bees. The final car cruise of the season will be held on Monday, Sept. 16., 4 to 8 p.m. The event features a DJ, raffles, trophies, food specials, and a weekly $25 gas card giveaway.