Obituary: Sharon (Dahler) LaFlamme, 74

Sharon (Dahler) LaFlamme, 74, formerly of Southington, passed away suddenly in her new home in Cottonwood, AZ on September 6th, 2019. Sharon was born in New Britain on January 22nd, 1945 to the late Leonard Dahler and Ellen Morand. She led a very interesting and colorful life with many fun experiences and different jobs. In 2010, she retired from her dream job as a cosmetology instructor. She loved being a teacher, being able to mold and teach young minds and share her experience as a hair dresser. Once she retired, she and her longtime boyfriend and travel companion, Theodore Doubleday ventured off on the journey of a lifetime. Together they traveled across the United States and Mexico with their two pups, Bonzai (RIP) and Sammy. Sharon is survived by her significant other Theodore Doubleday, formerly of Southington, two daughters Tamara LaFlamme of Terryville and Kathleen Conniff of New Britain, one son-in-law Christopher Conniff, grandchildren Josh and his wife Shai Conniff, Nick Pelletier and fiancée Brooke Picard, Jake Conniff, Delia Selim and significant other Todd Miller Jr. and soon to arrive Lennon Dahler Miller in January 2020. Sharon also leaves behind a sister Kathryn McNamara, three cousins Laura Panus, Barbara Senac and Peter Panus and their families along with many, many friends. Sharon was the life of any party, always making people laugh and having fun. Please come out to celebrate the life of this special person on Sunday, 9/22/19 from 2-4 at DellaVecchia Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Petit Foundation. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com