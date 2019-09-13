Obituary: JoAnn M. (Granger) Danis, 78

JoAnn M. (Granger) Danis, 78, beloved wife of James Danis Sr., passed away on Wednesday (September 11, 2019) at John Dempsey Hospital. JoAnn was born on March 22, 1941 to the late Clarence and Pauline (Zareck) Granger.

JoAnn was born and raised in Bristol. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Southington and enjoyed cooking, crocheting & the accomplishments of her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, JoAnn is survived by her son: Jim Danis Jr. and his partner Liz Callahan of West Hartford; her daughter: Jamie Maheu and her husband Paul of Bristol; her brother: William Granger and his wife Lenora of Maine; her three grandchildren; Claressa and Rebecca Maheu, Benjamin Danis; her cousin; Carol Fitz; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brother: Dale Granger.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol assisted the family with arrangements.

