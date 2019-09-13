Obituary: Jeanette Louise (Holmes) Rush, 86

Jeanette Louise (Holmes) Rush of Southington left for her promised heavenly home on September 5th 2019. Born April 23rd 1932 in Littleton Maine she was the daughter of Willis Aaron Holmes and Bertha Corey Holmes. A longtime Southington resident she retired from the Southington Water Dept. in 1981. She was a teacher at the Full Gospel Christian School from 1982-1984 and was a working partner in Gifts in a Basket until it closed in 2015.Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband James Rush, her sisters Betty McKinnon and Carol Paxton and her brothers Willis “Junior” and Russell Holmes. She is survived by her daughter Renee (Brian) Belanger and her son Michael (Judy) Lefay, and her grandchildren, Brian (Amy) Belanger, Richard Belanger, Rachel (Mark) Simone, Lauren Lefay, Michelle (Evan) O’Connor and Belinda Brown. As well as her great grandchildren Kiley Rose and Kenzie Rae Simone, Charlie Rose Blanchette, Fallon Grace O’Connor, Jake, Katie and Carlie Kubisek and Gisele Brown. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Calvary Assembly of God where she was an active member for many years. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday September 14th at the Calvary Assembly of God church , 56 Dunham Street Southington CT. 06489