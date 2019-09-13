Obituary: Gladys (Lynes) Cantito, 74

Gladys (Lynes) Cantito, 74, of Southington, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Phillip Cantito.

She was born in Meriden on May 10, 1945, the daughter of the late Frederick and Virginia (Cowles) Lynes. Prior to her retirement she was a Banquet coordinator for Glennwood Country Club and several other facilities. Gladys loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She enjoyed cooking family dinners and always loved lunches with her sons.

In addition to her husband Phil, she leaves two sons William J. Ruoff and Silvina Barberan and Kevin D. Ruoff and wife Margaret all of Southington, her cherished grandchildren Kalista Rose Ruoff and Tyler Robert Ruoff , a brother David Lynes of Seymour and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers James Lynes and Roger Cowles and a sister Sandra Lynes.

Calling hours will be held on Monday from 10 am – 12 noon at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. with a service at 12 noon. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.

