Obituary: Constance A. (Iasiello) Gaudet, 79

Constance A. (Iasiello) Gaudet, 79, of Chohasett Ma. died on August 7th at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth Massachusetts. Surrounded by her family, after a short but very courageous battle with cancer. She was the wife of the late Arthur E. Gaudet. Born in Rhode Island on Oct.10,1939 her family moved to Connecticut once she finished high school. After marring, she and her husband Art moved to Southington where she raised their three children.She enjoyed fashion and worked at G.Fox and Norstroms as a personal shopper which she loved. She is survived by her daughter Robin Kalanquin of Southington and her sons Edward Gaudet of Hanover Ma. and Mark Gaudet of Enfield Ct. 10 grandchildren Shawn,Jennifer, Michael, Kate, Lauren, Madison, Evan, Emmalie, Avery and Mckenzie. And 4 great grandchildren. She leaves behind a sister Estelle Davis of Wallingford and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Art she was predeceased by her parents Henry and Estelle Iasiello, a brother Henry and sisters Veronica, Margaret, Mary and Rachael. She loved dogs,flowers, decorating, spending time with her many friends, and the ocean. Especially sitting at the lighthouse in Scituate. A celebration of her life will take place on Oct. 12 in Hanover Ma. The family would like to thank the oncology team at Dana Faber in Weymouth for all their support.