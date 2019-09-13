Apple Harvest Road Race tip: How do I plan for the Apple Harvest course?

So, you’ve dreamed about running in the Apple Harvest Road Race for years, but you don’t know where to start? You’ve followed your neighbor’s results in the Southington Observer, and you’ve always wanted to make the list?

Well, if this is the year that you want to finally cross it off your bucket list, now is the time to start getting ready.

In this series, Southington YMCA personal trainer Alyssa Lombardi will provide tips for first timers committed to completing the 40th Annual Apple Harvest Road Race.Each week, we will ask Lombardi a different question about getting ready for the big day on Oct. 6.

OBSERVER: What should I expect from the Apple Harvest 5k course?

ALYSSA LOMBARDI: As we talked about the importance of not going out too fast last week, we also need to take into consideration that the first part of the race has a gradual uphill. It may not seem like much but when you turn the corner onto Berlin Street, you will feel that hill. Luckily there is a nice downhill that follows but here are some tips to help you run the best race possible if there are hills.

When running uphill at the beginning of the race, you want to remember to stay relaxed as this gradual uphill can cause you to tighten up and slow your pace. Keep your shoulders down, pump your arms and lift your knees. Running uphill uses the same muscles as sprinting, so you may want to keep the same form you would have sprinting. Stay relaxed and remember not to go out to fast.

Berlin and Pleasant Street are a gradual downhill and flat. This is where you again stay relaxed, but lean forward a little bit and let gravity do some of the work. Turning onto Hobart Street starts with a nice downhill. Keep that momentum going so it will help you through the rolling hills. This is the part in the race where you need to push through mentally. Your mind will tell you to slow down but escape this street and you will earn yourself a nice gradual downhill on Berlin Avenue to finish up the race strong.

Everyone will be cheering for you as you sprint into the finish line.

For a more detailed and a personalized program contact the Southington YMCA’s Certified person trainer and running coach Alyssa Lombardi at alombardi@sccymca.org.