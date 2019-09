History came alive last Saturday during the “Living Museum Tours” at the Barnes Museum. Bradley Barnes, above, protrayed by Charles Miceli, tells visitors what it’s like as the last in his family line. This scene takes place after the death of his wife, Leila Upson Barnes, and Bradley Barnes takes visitors through his decision to turn his house over to his hometown in the hopes that a museum might allow Southington residents to learn more about the town’s history.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI