Obituary: Marguerite T. Dreaher, 82

Marguerite T. Dreaher, 82, of Southington and formerly of Middletown, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

Marguerite was born on May 13, 1937 in Disraeli, Quebec, Canada to the late Armand and Delima (St. Cyr) Jalbert. She came to the United States in 1965. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, shopping, watching the cooking channel as well as cooking/baking, knitting, and walking at Hubbard Park in Meriden. She will be remembered for being such an amazing, caring, and thoughtful person who was always on the go and thinking of how she could help others (her next mission if you would).

Marguerite is survived by two daughters, Carole Roy of Waterbury and Chantale Buswell and her husband, Donald, of Waxhaw, North Carolina; three step-sons, Marty Dreaher and his wife, Patricia, of Middletown, Carl Dreaher and his wife, Cindy, of Middletown, and Mark Dreaher of Montreal, Canada; eight grandchildren, Olivia, Alexandra and her husband Yancy, Jessica, Kathleen, Donald, Jonathan, Heather, and Christopher; and five great-grandchildren, Emma, Clayton, Arianna, Ryland, and Nash as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by 2 sisters. She was predeceased by her husband Walter J. Dreaher as well as 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Donations in Marguerite’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association (heart.org).

Funeral services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.