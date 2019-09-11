Listings, Police

Police blotter for the Sept. 13 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Aug. 26 to Tuesday, Sept. 3:

Monday, Aug. 26

  • Erin Capozzi, 32, of 1352 Bank St., Waterbury, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
  • Stacy Grivois, 39, of 30 Darling St., Southington, was charged with third degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief, and sixth degree larceny.
  • Greysha Robles, 22, of 290 Knollwood Cir, Waterbury, was charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

  • Jose M. Torres, 30, of 29 Darling St., Southington, was charged with second degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and second degree threatening.
  • Robert H. Aldrich, 53, of 35 Riverside Dr., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, failure to insure motor vehicle, and failure to maintain lane.
  • Timothy Michaels, 54, of 69 Jody Lane, Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Thursday, Aug. 29

  • Vincent J. Maffucci, 32, of 113 Henry St., New Britain, was charged with simple trespass, sixth degree larceny, disorderly conduct, and controlled substance.
  • Rebecca Reardon, 27, of 44 School St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.
  • Sean Reardon, 25, of 44 School St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct, and third degree assault.
  • Matthew Reardon, 20, of 44 School St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.
  • Laurence Johnson, 30, of 32 Glen Hills Rd., Meriden, was charged with third degree larceny.

Friday, Aug. 30

  • Steve Ruegg, 50, of 8 Birchwood Ct., Wolcott, was charged with simple trespass.

Saturday, Aug. 31

  • Robert Kerkley Anderson, 71, of 15C Lois St. Apt. 2, Bristol, was charged with violation protective order, and violation restraining order.

Sunday, Sept. 1

  • Mark Ruegg, 49, of 486 Beecher Rd., Wolcott, was charged with simple trespass.
  • Elid Gutierrez, 38, of 236 Reservoir Rd., Meriden, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, evading responsibility, and following too close.

Monday, Sept. 2

  • Sonia Justiniano, 44, of 2308 Corbin Ave., New Britain, was charged with interfering with 911, and breach of peace.
  • Ronald Phillips, 60, of 37 Manor Rd., Southington, was charged with second degree reckless endangerment.
  • Christian Verderame-Malachowski, 19, of 159 Sunnyslope Dr., Southington, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under suspension.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

  • William Browning, 32, of 33 Minthal Dr., Southington, was charged with risk of injury, disorderly conduct, breach of peace, interfering with officer, and first degree criminal mischief.

 

