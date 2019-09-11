Police blotter for the Sept. 13 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Aug. 26 to Tuesday, Sept. 3:

Monday, Aug. 26

Erin Capozzi, 32, of 1352 Bank St., Waterbury, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Jose M. Torres, 30, of 29 Darling St., Southington, was charged with second degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and second degree threatening.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Vincent J. Maffucci, 32, of 113 Henry St., New Britain, was charged with simple trespass, sixth degree larceny, disorderly conduct, and controlled substance.

Friday, Aug. 30

Steve Ruegg, 50, of 8 Birchwood Ct., Wolcott, was charged with simple trespass.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Robert Kerkley Anderson, 71, of 15C Lois St. Apt. 2, Bristol, was charged with violation protective order, and violation restraining order.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Mark Ruegg, 49, of 486 Beecher Rd., Wolcott, was charged with simple trespass.

Monday, Sept. 2

Sonia Justiniano, 44, of 2308 Corbin Ave., New Britain, was charged with interfering with 911, and breach of peace.

Tuesday, Sept. 3