Police blotter for the Sept. 13 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Monday, Aug. 26 to Tuesday, Sept. 3:
Monday, Aug. 26
- Erin Capozzi, 32, of 1352 Bank St., Waterbury, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
- Stacy Grivois, 39, of 30 Darling St., Southington, was charged with third degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief, and sixth degree larceny.
- Greysha Robles, 22, of 290 Knollwood Cir, Waterbury, was charged with second degree breach of peace, and third degree assault.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
- Jose M. Torres, 30, of 29 Darling St., Southington, was charged with second degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and second degree threatening.
- Robert H. Aldrich, 53, of 35 Riverside Dr., Southington, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, failure to insure motor vehicle, and failure to maintain lane.
- Timothy Michaels, 54, of 69 Jody Lane, Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Thursday, Aug. 29
- Vincent J. Maffucci, 32, of 113 Henry St., New Britain, was charged with simple trespass, sixth degree larceny, disorderly conduct, and controlled substance.
- Rebecca Reardon, 27, of 44 School St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.
- Sean Reardon, 25, of 44 School St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct, and third degree assault.
- Matthew Reardon, 20, of 44 School St., Southington, was charged with disorderly conduct.
- Laurence Johnson, 30, of 32 Glen Hills Rd., Meriden, was charged with third degree larceny.
Friday, Aug. 30
- Steve Ruegg, 50, of 8 Birchwood Ct., Wolcott, was charged with simple trespass.
Saturday, Aug. 31
- Robert Kerkley Anderson, 71, of 15C Lois St. Apt. 2, Bristol, was charged with violation protective order, and violation restraining order.
Sunday, Sept. 1
- Mark Ruegg, 49, of 486 Beecher Rd., Wolcott, was charged with simple trespass.
- Elid Gutierrez, 38, of 236 Reservoir Rd., Meriden, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, evading responsibility, and following too close.
Monday, Sept. 2
- Sonia Justiniano, 44, of 2308 Corbin Ave., New Britain, was charged with interfering with 911, and breach of peace.
- Ronald Phillips, 60, of 37 Manor Rd., Southington, was charged with second degree reckless endangerment.
- Christian Verderame-Malachowski, 19, of 159 Sunnyslope Dr., Southington, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under suspension.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
- William Browning, 32, of 33 Minthal Dr., Southington, was charged with risk of injury, disorderly conduct, breach of peace, interfering with officer, and first degree criminal mischief.