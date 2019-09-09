Obituary: Teresa May (Sevigny) Miller, 92

Teresa May (Sevigny) Miller, 92, of Southington, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. She had been the loving wife of the late Forest W. Miller for 64 years.

Born in Woodstock, VT on July 18, 1928 to the late Alfred and Gertrude (Duprey) Sevigny, she had been a longtime Southington resident.

Teresa will be remembered for being a gracious and inspiring lady. She was optimistic and creative and always put her family first. Teresa was meticulous in her appearance and her housekeeping. She was always ready and willing to help anyone in need and was her grandsons’ number one supporter at every sports game. Teresa was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was happiest when she was surrounded by her entire family.

She is survived by her daughter Lori Kennedy of Prospect and son William Miller and his wife Sandra of Bristol, 3 grandchildren, Kyle W. Kennedy and his wife Jonna and their daughter, Avery Dani Lin Kennedy of Danbury, Justin W. Miller and Kriston of Wolcott and Jessie W. Kennedy of Prospect. She is also survived by her brother, Larry Sevigny and his wife Bert of FL and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Forest, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, Daniel Kennedy and her brother, Freddie Sevigny and his wife Kathleen.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Teresa’s memory may be made to St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St., Plantsville, CT 06479.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Calling hours will be held before the service from 2 – 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.