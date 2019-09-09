Obituary: Lydianne ‘Kitty’ (Thibodeau) Mikol, 84

Lydianne “Kitty” (Thibodeau) Mikol, 84, of Southington passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Summit at Plantsville. She was the wife of the late Frank Mikol.

She was born May 6, 1935 in St. Francis, ME the daughter of the late Vital and Albertine (Pelletier) Thibodeau.

She had retired from Veteran’s Memorial Hospital in Meriden as a dietician then moved to FL. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Church in Ormond Beach, FL and was a Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of the Catholic Council of Women. She volunteered at Florida Health Care and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved to travel around the world and with her sisters, had visited the Jerusalem (Holy Land) and Alaska. She loved cooking, reading, playing cribbage and cards, dancing and spending time with family and friends. She was a kind heart and had a fun spirit.

She is survived by her children, Kenneth Fournier (Caroline) of CA, Karen Bennett (Jeff) of Southington, Eileen Goyen (Kevin) of E. Hampton and her grandchildren, John, Marc, Carleen, Megan and Austin, 3 great grandchildren, Laila, Sophia and Mason. She also leaves a brother Relio “Sonny” Thibodeau (Susan) of FL, 3 sisters Dorilla “Bea” Belanger (Elmer) of Bristol, Emily Nuzzo of FL, Brenda Covini (Pete) of FL. She was predeceased by her sisters, Leola Murphy, Silvia Barclay, Vema Hines and Jean Blanchette.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Dominic Church 1055 Flanders Rd. Southington at 10 am. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 45, Southington, CT 06489. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St is assisting with arrangements.

