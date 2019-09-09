Obituary: Denise (DiNello) Olson, 66

Denise (DiNello) Olson, 66, of Plantsville, passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Southington Care Center, joining her beloved husband, George. A beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, she faced her cancer battle with admirable strength and determination, and is now at peace.

Born and raised in Southington, she was one of two children to the late Albert and Mary (Klocko) DiNello. A 1971 graduate of Southington High School, she went on to work for the State of Connecticut Department of Corrections where she leaves many dear friends and colleagues. Denise was known for the pride she took in her yard and gardens, growing beautiful flowers and creating an impeccably landscaped sanctuary for all to enjoy, including the well-fed birds and her much loved puppies. Like a true Italian, she loved to cook, bake, and frequently enjoy a good meal with friends. Denise enriched the lives of those who were blessed to know her with her kindness, bright smile and grace, and will be missed beyond words.

She is survived by her daughter, Tanya Earley; her step-son, Erik Olson and his sons, Matthew and Dylan; many nieces, nephews and treasured friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Bryan DiNello.

Denise may be remembered with contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd. S #4b, Southington, CT 06489, a charity she supported in remembrance of her aunt Wanda.

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Denise’s life on Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St, Plantsville, with committal at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Southington. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com