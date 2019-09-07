Community news

Septemberfest at Mary Our Queen Sept. 13-15

Mary Our Queen Roman Catholic Church
248 Savage St, Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 628-4901

Mary Our Queen Church will be holding Septemberfest festivities this weekend on the church grounds at 248 Savage St. in Plantsville. The event will be open on Friday, Sept. 13, 6 to 10 p.m.; on Saturday, 5:30 to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

The event features rides by Marenna Amusements, food trucks, ice cream stand, cotton candy, fried dough, games for the children, face painting and glitter tattoos, a bake sale and live entertainment each day.

On Friday, the event will feature FM Productions with a live DJ and karaoke.

Saturday’s entertainment will feature The Red Hots, followed by Jeff Przech and culminating with Bad Dog.

Sunday’s entertainment will begin at 12:45 p.m. with Jake Kulak & the Lowdown; Coconuts; and Francisco Castiglino.

A raffle and silent auction will run throughout the event with winners announced at 5 p.m. on Sunday. A shuttle bus will be available from the Aqua Turf Club at 556 Mulberry St. in Plantsville.

