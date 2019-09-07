Septemberfest at Mary Our Queen Sept. 13-15

Mary Our Queen Church will be holding Septemberfest festivities this weekend on the church grounds at 248 Savage St. in Plantsville. The event will be open on Friday, Sept. 13, 6 to 10 p.m.; on Saturday, 5:30 to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

The event features rides by Marenna Amusements, food trucks, ice cream stand, cotton candy, fried dough, games for the children, face painting and glitter tattoos, a bake sale and live entertainment each day.

On Friday, the event will feature FM Productions with a live DJ and karaoke.

Saturday’s entertainment will feature The Red Hots, followed by Jeff Przech and culminating with Bad Dog.

Sunday’s entertainment will begin at 12:45 p.m. with Jake Kulak & the Lowdown; Coconuts; and Francisco Castiglino.

A raffle and silent auction will run throughout the event with winners announced at 5 p.m. on Sunday. A shuttle bus will be available from the Aqua Turf Club at 556 Mulberry St. in Plantsville.