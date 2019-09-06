Town earns $168K firefighter grant

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, Rep. John B. Larson (CT-01) announced that Middletown, Manchester, Bristol, and Southington were awarded over $595,000 in Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG).

“These grants represent the hard work and sacrifice of our firefighters and first responders in Middletown, Manchester, Bristol, Southington,” Larson said in a press release.

The South Fire District in Middletown will be receiving $27,028.57 for firefighting hoses and nozzles. Manchester will be receiving $265,841.81 for firefighter breathing apparatuses. Bristol will be receiving $134,702.72 for fire officer and fire instructor training programs, and Southington will be receiving $168,181.81 for technical rescue training.

“I congratulate the men and women of these departments for the outstanding job they do protecting the towns they serve,” Larson said in the release. “This funding will ensure that these firefighters have the tools they need to respond to emergencies. The residents of these communities are safer because of these awards.”

Since 2001, the AFG program has helped fire departments and emergency medical service organizations obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources necessary for protecting the public and first responders from fire and other emergencies.