Support groups listings for the Sept. 6 edition

ONGOING

BRISTOL

DEBTORS ANONYMOUS. Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. 12-step fellowship. First Congregational Church of Bristol, 31 Maple St., Bristol. Parish House, Library Room. info@ctabundance.org. ctabundance.org.

WEEKLY OPIOID EDUCATION AND FAMILY SUPPORT GROUPS. Wednesdays 6 p.m. Wheeler’s Family Health and Wellness Center, 10 North Main St., Bristol. (860) 793-4625. Open to the public and can be joined at any time.

BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP. Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m. St. Stanislaus Church, Bartlewski Center, 510 West St., Bristol. (860) 583-9831, (860) 583-0707.

AL-ANON. Tuesdays at 10 to 11:30 a.m. St. Gregory Hall, Stafford Avenue and Maltby Street, Bristol. Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m. St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 1024 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Fridays 7 to 8:30 p.m. Recovery Club, 67 West St., Bristol. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Sundays: 7 a.m. at Bristol Recovery Club (BRC), 67 West St.; Sunday, 9 a.m. at BRC, 67 West St.; Sunday, 7 p.m. at BRC, 67 West St.; Weekdays: Noon, BRC, 67 West St.; Weekdays, 5:30 p.m. at BRC, 67 West St.; Mondays, 7 p.m. , BRC, 67 West St.; Mondays, 7 p.m. at Prospect Methodist Church, 99 Summer St.; Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. at St John’s Episcopal Church, 851 Stafford Ave.; Wednesdays, 7 p.m. at BRC, 67 West St.; Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. at Prospect Methodist Church, 99 Summer St.; Thursdays,10:30 a.m. at St John’s Episcopal Church, 851 Stafford Ave.; Thursdays, 7 p.m. at BRC, 67 West St.; ; Thursdays: 7 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville.; Thursdays, 7 p.m. at St Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 1125 Stafford Ave.; Fridays, 8 p.m. at BRC, 67 West St. Saturdays, 8 a.m. at BRC, 67 West St.; Saturdays (women), 9 a.m. at St John’s Episcopal Church, 851 Stafford Ave.; Saturday, 10 a.m. at BRC, 67 West St.; Saturdays, 6 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 27 Judd St.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Sundays, 10:30 a.m., Bristol Recovery Club (BRC), 67 West St., Bristol; Sundays, 6 p.m. (women), Bristol Baptist Church, 43 School St.; Sundays, 7 p.m. United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St. Mondays, 7:30 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave.; Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m., BRC, 67 West St.; Wednesdays, 7 p.m., Bristol Baptist Church, 43 School St.; Thursdays: 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St.; Fridays: 7 p.m. United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St. Hotline phone number, 1-800-627-3543.

PLAINVILLE

EATING DISORDERS ANONYMOUS. Mondays, 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Plainville Congregational Church, West Street. eatingdisordersanonymous.org/meetings.html

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Sundays: 10:30 a.m. (men’s meeting) at Our Lady of Mercy Parish Hall, 19 S Canal St.; Sundays: 11 a.m. at Masonic Temple, 70 E Main St.; Sundays: 7 p.m. at Plainville United Methodist Church, 56 Red Stone Hill; Tuesdays: 10:30 a.m. at Congregational Church of Plainville, 130 W Main St.; Tuesdays: 7 p.m. at Congregational Church of Plainville, 130 W Main St.; Wednesdays: 7 p.m. at Plainville United Methodist Church, 56 Red Stone Hill; Fridays: 8 p.m. at Plainville Wheeler Clinic, 91 Northwest Dr.; Saturdays: 9:30 a.m. (women’s meeting) at Plainville United Methodist Church, 56 Red Stone Hill; Saturdays: 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Mercy parish hall, 19 S. Canal St.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Sundays: 7 p.m. Plainville Congregational Church, 130 West Main St.; Tuesdays: 7 p.m., Church of Our Savior, 115 W. Main St.; Wednesdays: 7 p.m., Plainville Congregational Church, 130 W. Main St., 7 p.m. (men) Our Lady of Mercy Parish Hall, 19 South Canal St. Thursdays: 7 p.m., Plainville Congregational Church, 130 W. Main St.; Fridays: 7 p.m., Plainville Congregational Church, 130 W. Main St.; Saturdays: 6:30 p.m., Plainville Congregational Church, 130 W. Main St.. Hotline phone number, 1-800-627-3543.

SOUTHINGTON

AL-ANON. Sundays, 4 p.m. First Congregational Church, 114 Main St. Wednesdays 7:30 p.m. at Hospital of Central Connecticut, Bradley Campus. First floor conference room A. Newcomers meeting at 7 p.m. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. Sundays: 8 p.m. at Hospital of Central Connecticut, Bradley Campus. First floor conference room A. Weekdays: 7 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 243 Laning St.; Mondays, 8 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St.; Tuesdays and Fridays: 9:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 232 Bristol St., Southington. Tuesdays: 8 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 114 Main St.; Wednesdays: 6:45 p.m. or 8 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St.; Thursdays: 6 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 243 Laning St.; Thursdays: 7:30 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, 243 Laning St.; Saturdays: 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St.

ALLY. First Monday of the month, 7 to 8 p.m., at Wilcox Wellness, 92 N. Summit St. Supportive group for parents and caregivers of LGBTQIA+ youth.

ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP. Second Tuesday of the Month, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St., Plantsville. Respite care is available if scheduled. Contact: Marie Terzak, (860) 276-1020.

CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. Second Tuesday of every month (except December). Facilitators provide suggestions, community support, and a safe environment to listen or share thoughts and feelings. To register, call Marie Terzak, (860) 276-1020.

CELEBRATE RECOVERY. Mondays, 6:30 p.m. at Faith Living Church, 20 Grove St., Plantsville. Childcare available for ages 3 and up.

DEMENTIA FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP. Second Wednesday of the month, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington, in the Anna Fanelli room. Facilitated by Patty O’Brian, CDP, patient-family engagement coordinator and certified Alzheimer’s-dementia specialist, of Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging. Seating is limited. RSVP O’Brian at (860) 628-3830.

FAMILIES LIVING WITH MENTAL ILLNESS. Second Wednesday of the month, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at FCC Southington, 37 Main ST. Free NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) friends and family support group is led by trained volunteer facilitators. More info, call Mary at (203) 213-6732 or Amy at (860) 637-5458.

LGBTQIA+ TEENS AFFIRMING GROUP—“TRUE YOU.” Every other Wednesday evening, 6 to 7 p.m. at Wilcox Wellness, 92 N. Summit St. An affirming group for LGBTQ+ teens ages 13 to 17. A group focus on discussing and addressing the unique challenges and situations LGBTQ+ teens face in school, in the community, and at home. Contact Brandi Savio, LPC at BSAVLPC@gmail.com or visit wilcoxwellness.com for more information.

MENTAL ILLNESS FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP. Second Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 37 Main St. NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) family support group led by trained facilitators. Adult families, partners and friends affected by a loved one with mental illness are invited. Wheelchair accessible. More info at (860) 628-6958 or FCCSouthington.org.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Mondays: 7 p.m., Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, 145 Main St.; Thursdays: 7:30 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 145 Main St., Southington. Hotline phone number, 1-800-627-3543.

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS. Wednesdays: 5:30 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St. Fridays: 5:30 p.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Church, 145 Main St., Southington.

REDEMPTION: RELAPSE PREVENTION GROUP. First Monday of the month, 7 to 8 p.m. Bloom Yoga and Fitness, North Summit Street, Southington. Register. BSAVLPC@gmail.com, turningleavescounseling@yahoo.com

SOUTHINGTON HOPE & SUPPORT GROUP. Second and last Thursdays of the month, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Southington Youth Services office in the Weichsel Municipal Center, 196 N. Main St. This is a group for parents, guardians, and loved ones who are concerned about someone in their life that might have a substance use disorder. A confidential place to talk, share struggles, and ask questions. Led by two trained facilitators. More info at at simmsc@southington.org

WE ARE WORTHY. Every other Monday, 6 to 7 p.m., at Wilcox Wellness, 92 N. Summit St. Open to teens ages 13 to 17. Improve self-esteem, build confidence, learn to assertively communicate your needs to others, and improve your self-image.

VITALITY: A WOMEN’S WELLNESS GROUP. 7 to 8 p.m. Last Monday of the month. Bloom Yoga and Fitness on North Summit Street, Southington. Register. BSAVLPC@gmail.com, turningleavescounseling@yahoo.com