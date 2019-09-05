Sports listings for the Sept. 6 edition

NOW thru OCT. 6

SOUTHINGTON

APPLE HARVEST ROAD RACES. All races are sponsored by the Southington Community YMCA. Early bird registration through Aug. 31. September registration Sept. 1 to Oct. 5. Race day registration on Oct. 6. Register at sccymca.org. Race day registration from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. Pre-race packages will be available on Friday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the YMCA. Contact: (860) 628-5597.

5 MILE ROAD RACE. Sunday, Oct. 6, 8:30 a.m., beginning on Columbus Blvd. Race divisions: 10 to 15; 16 to 19; 20 to 29; 30 to 39; 40 to 49; 50 to 59; 60 to 69; 70 to 79; 80 & over, and military. Awards will be presented for the first Southington male and female (Dave Gworek Memorial Award) and the first SHS soccer player (Chris Sanchez Memorial Award). Cost is $37 ($32 for Sept. registration; $27 for early bird; $20 for military or former military).

5K ROAD RACE. Sunday, Oct. 6, 8:45 a.m., beginning on Columbus Blvd. Race divisions: 8 to 10; 11 to 13; 14 to 16; 17 to 19; 20 to 29; 30 to 39; 40 to 49; 50 to 59; 60 to 69; 70 to 79; 80 & over, and military. Cost is $37 ($32 for Sept. registration; $27 for early bird; $20 for military or former military).

2 MILE WALK. Sunday, Oct. 6, 8:30 a.m., on the Southington rail trail. Walk starts in front of the YMCA. Cost is $20 ($17 for Sept. registration; $10 for early bird).

LITTLE FRITTER FUN RUNS. Sunday, Oct. 6, immediately following the road race, at the Town Green. Variety of kids (2 to 7 years old) races run around the town green. Cost is $20 ($17 for Sept. Registration; $10 for early bird).

BALL IN HAND BASKETBALL. Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Southington High School. Players from second to eighth grade and all skill levels are welcomed to the camp, which is being run by boys coach John Cessario and Blue Knight players. Learn aspects of the game with the ball in your hands, prepare for upcoming tryouts, develop by getting better each session, and compete one-on-one to show everyone what you are made of. Sign up for all four sessions by the Sept. 6 deadline and the cost is $90. If you can’t make all four sessions, each session is $25 per attendee per session. Make checks payable to “BKSBC”. For more information, contact Cessario at cessario@cox.net

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

OSTEOPOROSIS AND OSTEOPENIA FITNESS CLASSES. Southington Community YMCA is offering classes for people with Osteoporosis or Osteopenia. Classes are for all fitness levels to help improve balance, build strength, and lengthen the spine. Classes follow the Meeks Method, a safe and effective method which emphasizes the reversal of postural change. YMCA trainers work in conjunction with Community Physical Therapy. Early afternoon, evening, and weekend classes are available. Contact: Jolene Miceli, (860) 426-9589 or jmiceli@sccymca.org.

SHS TURF CONTESTS. Athletic events on the Southington High School Turf Field will be subject to ticket sales. All contests starting at 5 p.m. costs $5 (adults) or $3 (students and seniors). Football contests cost $7 (adults) or $5 (students and seniors). Contact: SHS Athletic Office, (860) 628-3229, ext. 425 daily from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or by email at athletics@southingtonschools.org.

SHS INDIVIDUAL, FAMILY & SENIOR GOLD CARD PASSES. Available at the SHS Athletic office, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and at home games. Family passes for regular season contests cost $110 and includes immediate family members for regular season boys/girls volleyball, football (with the exception of Thanksgiving), boys/girls basketball, wrestling, and any night games (5 p.m. or later) on the turf. Individual passes cost $45 ($30 for students). Senior gold cards are free for Southington residents ages 62 and over and are good for all regular season home games. Those who already have gold cards do not need new ones. Starting on Aug. 30, contact the SHS Athletic Office at(860) 628-3229 x 425 or at athletics@southingtonschools.org with questions.

BRIAN CANNON GOFUNDME. A GoFundMe account has been created for Hall-Southington ice hockey coach Brian Cannon, who is battling a rare form of cancer and underwent full hip replacement surgery on July 26. The cancer is not receptive to chemotherapy and radiation. Cannon will need to have his entire right leg amputated as well as part of his pelvis and hip joint removed. He will be mostly wheelchair bound and have to use crutches. The GoFundMe account has been set up to help make Cannon’s house handicap accessible and to create first floor living accommodations. To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/support-for-brian-cannon

If you would like to your event announced in The Observer, please e-mail information to jgoralski@southingtonobserver.com. The Observer reserves the right to edit for content and space.