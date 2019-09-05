Southington Recreation Department listings for the Sept. 6 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit southington.org/recreation. Registration is first come, first served.

NOW thru SEPT. 8

RECREATION PARK POOL. The Recreation Park pool at 25 Maxwell Noble Dr., Plantsville will remain open through Sunday, Sept. 8 with limited hours. Through Aug. 23, noon to 8 p.m.; Aug. 24-25, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Aug. 26-28, noon to 7 p.m.; Aug. 29-30, 3:30 to 7 p.m.; Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sept. 3-5, closed; Sept. 6, 3:30 to 7 p.m.; Sept. 7-8, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Subject to change based on weather. More at southington.org/pools.

SEPT. 9-OCT 14

BEGINNER TENNIS LESSONS (YOUTH). Mondays, Sept. 9 to Oct. 14, 6 to 7 p.m., at Panthorn Park tennis courts, 485 Burritt St., Plantsville. Open to Southington students, ages 4-14, with little to no prior tennis experience; basic skills will be taught. Cost is $60. Class sizes limited. More at southington.org/falltennis.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11

MUSIC ON THE GREEN. 7 to 9 p.m. on the Southington town green. Final free concert in the series, along with a free car show. Featuring Wooden Horse, sponsored by the Southington YMCA. Rain date is Thursday, Sept. 12. southington.org/music.

SEPT. 11-OCT. 16

INTRO TO MATCH PLAY (ADULTS). Wednesdays, Sept. 11 to Oct. 16, 6 to 7 p.m., at Panthorn Park tennis courts, 485 Burritt St., Plantsville. Open to Southington residents ages 15 and older. Must bring own racket and water bottle. Cost is $60 per person. Class size is limited. More at southington.org/adulttennis.

BEGINNER TENNIS LESSONS (ADULTS). Wednesdays, Sept. 11 to Oct. 16, 6 to 7 p.m., at Panthorn Park tennis courts, 485 Burritt St., Plantsville. Open to Southington residents ages 15 and older. Must bring own racket and water bottle. Cost is $60 per person. Class size is limited. More at southington.org/adulttennis.

NOW thru SEPT. 13

KICKBOXING REGISTRATION. Program runs four days per week, Sept. 16 to Oct. 26, at Leadership Martial Arts, 971 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk. Class times vary. Open to new members only; prior Kick-Fit class participants are not eligible. Cost is $99 and includes boxing gloves. More at southington.org/kickboxing.

YOUTH MARTIAL ARTS PROGRAM REGISTRATION. Program runs Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 26, at Leadership Martial Arts, 971 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk. Class times vary. Introductory program open to children ages 3-12. Cost is $75 and includes a uniform. More at southington.org/MartialArts.

SEPT. 14-OCT 19

INTRO TO MATCH PLAY (YOUTH). Saturdays, Sept. 14 to Oct. 19, 10 to 11 a.m., at Panthorn Park tennis courts, 485 Burritt St., Plantsville. Open to Southington students, ages 7-14, who have previously completed the beginner lessons or have knowledge of the basic skills. Cost is $60. Class sizes limited. More at southington.org/falltennis.

SERVING AND MATCH PLAY (YOUTH). Saturdays, Sept. 14 to Oct. 19, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., at Panthorn Park tennis courts, 485 Burritt St., Plantsville. Open to Southington students, ages 7-18. Students will learn various serving techniques and will practice what they’ve learned by playing matches. Cost is $60. Class sizes limited. More at southington.org/falltennis.

NOW thru SEPT. 30

DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES REGISTRATION. Program runs on Tuesdays, Oct. 1 to Nov. 12 (puppy and beginners) or Wednesdays, Oct. 2 to Nov. 13 (intermediate), at Stay N Play Pets, 420 N. Main St., Southington. Class times vary by group. Cost is $135 per dog. All dogs must have up-to-date vaccinations. Puppy and beginner participants will attend first class without dogs. More at southington.org/DogObedience.

ONGOING

BUS TRIPS

Sept. 15, Rhode Island Lighthouse Cruise, $129.

September

Sept. 15, Rhode Island Lighthouse Cruise, $129.

October

Oct. 26, Philadelphia Food Tour, $115.

Oct. 26, Salem, Mass., “Haunted Happenings,” $79.

November