Southington Public Library listings for the Sept. 6 edition

The Southington Library at 255 Main St. has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, option 5 or visit southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext.3.

Here are some upcoming events:

September

What You Need to Know When Your Loved One Gets Sick with Dementia. Thursday, Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m. Charlotte Audet, director of elder services from Allaire Elder Law, LLC, will discuss what you need to know do if a loved one gets sick, specifically with dementia. She will discuss what dementia is and the impact on the family.

Ongoing Health/Legal

Talking Probate with Probate Judge Matthew Jalowiec. Last Friday of the month, 10 a.m. Registration is suggested. Judge Jalowiec will be available for approximately an hour to answer general probate questions.

Other Items

Check-out musical instruments. This collection allows library patrons to explore different instruments before buying or check out instruments for a special event. You may bring your gently used donations directly to The Music Shop, 405 Queen St., Southington or the children’s department.

Friends of the Library Bookstore. Mondays and Thursdays, 2 to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 2 to 8:30 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the lower level of the library. Browse a wide selection of movies, music, paperback books, and hard cover books.

Weekly Programs