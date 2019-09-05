Public invited to ballot lottery

In accordance with Connecticut General Statutes 9-253 and 9-453r, the registrars of voters will be conducting a public lottery to determine the order of names of qualified candidates for November’s election.

The lottery will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m., in the downstairs conference room in the Southington Town Hall at 75 Main St.

The ceremony is open to the public.

Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 5. This year, residents will be voting for candidates for town council, board of finance, board of education, planning and zoning, and water board.