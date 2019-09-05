Miscellaneous listings for the Sept. 6 edition

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6

BRISTOL

CROCODILE CLUB. 138th reunion dinner. Speakers, many of whom are public officials, put aside political difference to celebrate the club. Noon, social hour with beer and wine cash bar. Ride carousel noon to 1 p.m. Dinner to follow, politicos will be guest speakers. Fundraiser for New England Carousel Museum. Lake Compounce, 185 Enterprise Dr., Bristol. $55. Tickets available at New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. TheCarouselMuseum.org/crocodileclub. (860) 585-5411.

SINGLES SOCIAL CONNECTIONS: DREAMERS DANCE. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. 7 p.m. Members $15, guests $20. Call (860) 436-6906.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 7

BRISTOL

CAN AND BOTTLE DRIVE TO SUPPORT BRIAN’S ANGELS HOMELESS IN BRISTOL. 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. Donate clean, undamaged plastic bottles and cans redeemable in Connecticut. Glass donations must be separated from plastic bottles and cans. 50/50 drawing. Cash donations accepted. Bake sale. Non-perishable donations accepted. Central Connecticut State University, Arute Field, Ella Grasso Boulevard, New Britain. mamachute@sbcglobal.net.

OTHER

CATERED TAG SALE. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Household items for sale, and home-made babka, soup, bread, pierogi and golabki available. 532 Burritt St., New Britain.

“YOU ARE MY SUNSHINE” SUNFLOWER PICKING. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In memory of a loved one, the Connie J. Klanica Foundation raises awareness about depression and mental illness. Learn about their mission, and pick your own sunflowers or purchase pre-cut bundles. 413 Barnes Rd., Wallingford.

SEPT. 7, OCT. 5

OTHER

QUEEN ANN NZINGA CENTER OPEN HOUSE. Saturday, Sept. 7 at 1 to 4 p.m. at Trinity on Main, 19 Chestnut St., New Britain and Saturday, Oct. 5 from 12 to 6 p.m. at New Britain’s Main Street USA at Walnut Hill Park New Britain. Staff will be on hand for questions. QANC.org.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 8

PLAINVILLE

BENEFIT FAIR. 12 to 4 p.m. 45-plus readers and vendors. VFW Hall, 7 Northwest Dr., Plainville. Free admission. Requested donation. Benefits Plainville Food Pantry. (860) 989-0033. YourHolisticEvents@gmail.com.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 10

PLAINVILLE

AARP MOHEGAN SUN BUS TRIP. Bus leaves at 8 a.m. from Our Lady of Mercy Church, 19 S. Canal St., Plainville. Leaves casino 4 p.m. Cost is $25. Contact Sally at (860) 747-1732.

CLOTHESPIN WREATH CRAFT. 6:30pm at Plainville Public Library, 56 E. Main St., Plainville. Crafters will create wreaths from clothespins decorated with washi tape, glitter, paint, gems, and more. All supplies are provided by Friends of the Plainville Public Library. Open to teens and adults. Register at plainvillect.com/library or call (860) 793-1446.

SOUTHINGTON

YOUNG PROFESSIONALS OF WATERBURY REGION MINI-GOLF TOURNAMENT & RECEPTION. 4:45 to 6 p.m. Hidden Valley Miniature Golf, 2050 West St., Southington. Networking reception following the tournament from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Bristol, 42 Century Dr. $50 for tournament, $35 for reception.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11

SOUTHINGTON

9/11 MEMORIAL. Corner of Summer Street and Main Street in Plantsville at 8:46 a.m. sharp. Arrive at 8:30 a.m.to ensure parking.

BRISTOL

VIETNAM VETERAN AND AUTHOR CHARLES MCNAIR, MD. Book talk of his novel, “Soldiers of a Foreign War.” Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2007.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 12

PLAINVILLE

SEPTEMBER MOVIE, ‘ROCKETMAN.’ 1 p.m. at Plainville Public Library, 56 E Main St, Plainville. Dramatization of musician Elton John’s breakthrough years: how he went from shy piano prodigy to international superstar. Rated R. 2:01. No registration necessary.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 13

OTHER

SINGLES SOCIAL CONNECTIONS: HAPPY HOUR. . 5 p.m. Roma Sports Bar and Grill, 382 Allen St., New Britain. (860) 463-6906.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 14

BRISTOL

THE COLORING CLUB. 1 to 4 p.m. For adults. Treats to eat, peaceful music, fellowship. All coloring materials provided. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2007.

FOXWOOD BUS TRIP. Departs at 2 p.m. from Forestville commuter lot. Returns 11 p.m. Cost is $35 per person, includes $15 slot machine voucher and $10 food voucher. Register by Sept. 1. getzrobert@rocketmail.com or bartulius1@comcast.net.

PLAINVILLE

14TH ANNUAL MUM AND BAKE SALE. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Congregational Church of Plainville, 130 West Main St., Plainville. churoffice@uccplainville.org, (860) 747-1901. Uccplainville.org.

MUSIC MASH-UP. 2 p.m. at Plainville Public Library, 56 E. Main St., Plainville. David Eberly will perform a piano medley of jazz, pop, and classical music. Blind since birth, he’s been playing since age three. Sponsored by the Friends of the Plainville Public Library. To register, visit plainvillect.com/library or call (860) 793-1446.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 17

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 38TH ANNUAL GOLF OUTING. 11 a.m., to 8 p.m. Stanley Golf Course, 245 Hartford Rd., New Britain. (860) 747-6867, info@plainvillechamber.com, plainvillechamber.com.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 13

SOUTHINGTON

THE DIAMOND JUBILEE: UNICO’s 75th ANNIVERSARY. 6 p.m. at The Aqua Turf Club. A celebration of heritage, community and charity. Dinner, open bar, music and special guests. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at Fasulo and Albini, CPAs, in Plantsville, or by contacting any Southington UNICO member. For more info, visit southingtonunico.org.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

BRISTOL

BIG E TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $55. Deadline Aug. 28. (860) 585-1020.

SEPT. 20-21

PLAINVILLE

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE. Friday, 6 to 8 p.m. with $3 per family admission. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. free. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Volunteers needed to sort donations Sept. 17 to 19. (860) 793-1446.

SEPT. 19, DEC. 19

BRISTOL

OPEN HOUSE AT THE CAROUSEL MUSEUM. Thursday, 5 to 6 p.m., light refreshments. 6 to 87 p.m. Tour led by Executive Director Morgan Urgo. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. TheCarouselMuseum.org.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

SOUTHINGTON

ARC OF SOUTHINGTON CAR, TRUCK & BIKE SHOW. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food, vendors, music, raffles and family fun. Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike, Southington.

OTHER

SINGLES SOCIAL CONNECTIONS: WINERY VISIT. 2 p.m. Wine tasting for $12, cellar tour at 4 p.m. for $5. Gouveia Vineyards, 1339 Whirlwind Hill Rd., Wallingford. Look for Social Connections sign. Reservations. (860) 463-6906.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 22

PLAINVILLE

AMERICAN EAGLE FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION PUTT AND ROLL FOR CHARITY. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Indoor mini golf and bowling event; all participants will enjoy two games of bowling, one round of 18-hole mini golf, food, face painting and balloon art. Lessard Lanes Family Entertainment Center, 136 New Britain Ave., Plainville. Register. americaneagle.org/puttandroll.

OTHER

BEVERLY LEVY WALK & BLOCK PARTY TO END OVARIAN CANCER. 10 a.m. Food trucks, vendors, raffles, children’s activities and entertainment.Yale’s Payne Whitney Gym, 70 Tower Parkway, New Haven. Register. wizathon.com/discovery-to-cure. (860) 901-0964.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

BRISTOL

NYC BROADWAY SHOW TRIP. Lunch included. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $249. Deadline Sept. 4. (860) 585-1020.

PLAINVILLE

ALL ABOUT BEARS. 7 p.m. at Plainville Public Library, 56 E. Main St., Plainville. Connecticut Master Wildlife Conservationist (MWC) and bear enthusiast Felicia Ortner will provide insights into bear behavior, dispelling myths and common misunderstandings about these creatures. To register, visit plainvillect.com/library or call (860) 793-1446.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE HIGH SCHOOL ALL-CLASS REUNION. Plainville VFW Hall, 7 Northwest Dr., Plainville. 7 to 11 p.m. All graduates of PHS are invited to attend. Hosted by the Class of 1969. $10 at the door.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

SOUTHINGTON

ICE CREAM SUNDAE AND APPLE FRITTER FUNDRAISER. 6 p.m. Faith Baptist Church of Southington, 581 Meriden Ave., Southington. Silent auction. Sundaes $5, fritters $5 per half-dozen. (860) 628-8121.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

OTHER

SINGLES SOCIAL CONNECTIONS: WALK & LUNCH. West Hartford Reservoir, Rt. 4, Farmington. 11 a.m. (860) 463-6906.

THURSDAY, OCT. 3

BRISTOL

CENTRAL CONNECTICUT CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE JOB AND CAREER FAIR. 9 a.m., to noon, and 2 to 6 p.m., Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. (860) 594-4718. centralctchambers.org.

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

BRISTOL

SINGLES SOCIAL CONNECTIONS: 50s, 60s, 70s DANCE. 7-11 p.m. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol,. Casual dress. Members $15, guests $20. (860) 436-6906.

OCT. 4 -6 AND 11-13

SOUTHINGTON

INDOOR ARTISAN SHOWCASE DURING THE APPLE HARVEST FESTIVAL. Showcasing artists from around the state. SoCCA, 93 Main St., Southington. Vendors needed. SoCCAevents2011@gmail.com.

MONDAY, OCT. 7

SOUTHINGTON

ROBERT J. BUTLER MEMORIAL GOLF CLASSIC. Benefits Lisa, Inc. The Farms Country Club, 180 Cheshire Rd., Wallingford. LISAINC.org.

SEPT. 30-OCT. 6

BRISTOL

NEW ENGLAND TOUR WITH TRAINS ACROSS MASS., N.H., VT. AND MAINE. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $2,319. Deadline Sept. 2. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

BRISTOL

VERMONT FALL FOLIAGE IN BRATTLEBORO TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $119. Deadline Sept. 19. (860) 585-1020.

FRIDAY, OCT. 11

BRISTOL

BRISTOL ADULT RESOURCE CENTER GALA. ‘A Night for Our Stars to Shine.’ Special keynote speaker Tony Tuerz, who has worked for Fox 61 and was an on-air personality for numerous radio stations, including KC 101. Food, raffles, dancing. DoubleTree by Hilton, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. Register. BristolArc.org.

OTHER

SINGLES SOCIAL CONNECTION: HAPPY HOUR. Sheraton Hotel, 100 Capital Blvd., Rocky Hill. 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 15

BRISTOL

THOMASTON, CONN. TRAIN RIDE TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $109. Deadline Sept., 24. (860) 585-1020,

SATURDAY, OCT. 19

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959 REUNION. Noon to 4 p.m. Manor Inn Restaurant, 1636 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Milldale. (860) 628-0069 or patpye1041@gmail.com.

OTHER

SINGLES SOCIAL CONNECTIONS: VERMONT DAY TRIP. Carpooling at 8 a.m. Meet at 1445 New Britain Ave., West Hartford (parking lot across from West Farms Mall where Sears store used to be). Will visit Quechee Antique Mall in Quechee, Vermont. For information and to reserve, call (860) 681-6165.

TUESDAY, OCT. 22

BRISTOL

OCTOBERFEST AT THE LOG CABIN IN HOLYOKE, MASS. TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $106. Deadline Oct. 1. (860) 585-1020.

SATURDAY, OCT. 26

SOUTHINGTON

9TH ANNUAL KENNEDY MIDDLE SCHOOL HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Over 60 vendors. Jewelry, clothing, chocolates, sports items, hand-knitted and crochet items, florals, health living items, holiday decorations, pampering products, personalized items. Lunch. Drawings. $1. Kennedy Middle School, 1071 South Main St., Plantsville. Use main entrance. Crafter spaces sold out. Lynn.damboise@snet.net.

SUNDAY, OCT. 27

BRISTOL

THE PASSPORT TO HEALTH AND WELLNESS EXPO. 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. Free drumming circle at 4 p.m. Exhibitors, speakers. The DoubleTree by Hilton, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. $7 at the door. Children 5 to 12, $3. Proceeds benefit the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and Hartford Hospital Cancer Center, Angie’s Spa Fund.

SOUTHINGTON

SINGLES SOCIAL CONNECTIONS: WALK AND LUNCH. Farmington Canal Greenway at Mill Street, Southington. Lunch nearby after walk. Call (860) 712-4453.

TUESDAY, OCT. 29

BRISTOL

A SPELLBINDING DAY IN SALEM, MASS. TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $128. Deadline Oct. 8. (860) 585-1020.

FRIDAY, NOV. 1

BRISTOL

UNITED WAY OF WEST CENTRAL CONNECTICUT WINE TASTING. Sample wines, beers, and spirits from various distributors just in time for pre-holiday ordering. Food stations, music, and raffles available. DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. (860)582-9559.

THURSDAY, NOV. 7

BRISTOL

TRIBUTE TO GLEN CAMPBELL AND JOHN DENVER IN NEW JERSEY TRIP. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $115. Deadline Oct. 17. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, NOV. 14

BRISTOL

‘AN AMERICAN IN PARIS’ AT WESTCHESTER BROADWAY THEATER, NY. Sponsored by St. Matthews Church Ladies Guild of the Blessed Sacrament. Cost is $110. Deadline Oct. 24. (860) 585-1020.

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2009 REUNION. 7:30 p.m. Hawks Landing Country Club, 201 Pattonwood Dr., Southington. RSVP by Nov. 22. shsclassof09.ezevent.com

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

SOUTHINGTON DRIVE-IN. Saturdays through Oct. 26, 6 p.m. gates open and movies start at sunset. Cost for Southington residents is $2 per person ($12 per carload). Non-resident carloads coast $18. Eric Korp will entertain children and families before the movies. Food and ice cream trucks are on site. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). More info at SouthingtonDrive-In.org.

September

Sept. 7, “Captain Marvel” (Bread for Life)

October

Oct. 26, “Halloween Festival” (Lions Club/SoCCA)

BULKY WASTE TRANSFER STATION HOURS. The bulky waste transfer station on Old Turnpike Road will be open, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the following Saturdays, weather-permitting: Sept. 7, 14, 21; Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26; Nov. 9, 23; Dec. 7, 21. Transfer station tickets are available at the Town Clerk’s office. Renewals can be done by mail. Info and forms at southington.org.

HONORING LOCAL WARTIME VETERANS. The Southington Veterans Committee is seeking veterans who entered the military from The Town Southington, received an honorable discharge, but have not been honored for their military service. The Veterans Committee is keeping a data base and is planning a future date to upgrade the monuments on the town green. They are looking for veterans that served during World War I (April 6, 1917 to Nov. 11, 1918); World War II (Dec. 7, 1941 to Dec. 31, 1946); Korea (June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955); Vietnam (Feb. 28, 1961 to May 7, 1975); Lebanon and Grenada (Aug. 24, 1982 to July 31, 1984); Panama (Dec. 20, 1989 to Jan. 31, 1990); Persian Gulf (Aug. 2, 1990 until cessation of hostilities as determined by the U.S. government.) Contact: John DeMello Sr., (860) 302-4666 or at southingtonmilitaryveterans@gmail.com

SOCCA CLASSES. Registration available for youth, teen, and adult classes. Visit southingtonarts.org or call Mary at (860) 276-1581