Health listings for the Sept. 6 edition

TUESDAY, SEPT. 10

SOUTHINGTON

PINOT AND PREVENTION: A NIGHT OUT IN SOUTHINGTON. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Event to raise awareness about heart disease in women. Topics include heart disease in women, heart disease prevention and the latest treatment options. Guest speaker will be Heather Swales, MD, cardiologist. Aqua Turf Club’s wagon room, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. Wine and dessert are included. Participants must be 21 or older. Cost is $20. Register by Sept. 3 at (855) HHC-HERE (442-4373).

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11

PLAINVILLE

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Sponsored by Mulberry Gardens of Southington.

SEPT. 17-DEC. 5

SOUTHINGTON

DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. or 7 to 8 p.m. Each class includes a guest speaker who addresses various aspects of preventing Type 2 diabetes, discussion and 30 minutes of physical activity. Open to Southington residents 18 and older who are diagnosed as overweight; have had a blood test result in the pre-diabetes range; told they are at risk for developing Type 2 diabetes; or are pre-Type 2 diabetic. YMCA Spirit Mind Body Center, 130 North Main St., Southington. Jolene Miceli, (860) 628-5597.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

SOUTHINGTON

HOW TO PREVENT INJURY WHEN FALLING. 1:30 p.m. GoodLife Fitness exercise physiologist Lisa Murawsk. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Seating is limited and registration is required. RSVP. (860) 621-3014.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 10 to 11 a.m. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Sponsored by Southington Care Center.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

HEALTHY LIFE CHOICE INFO AT FARMERS MARKET. Second Friday of each month through September, 3 to 6 p.m., Hartford HealthCare professionals will present information about a variety of health interests. Southington town green, Main Street, Southington.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT SOUTHINGTON CARE. Volunteer opportunities for musicians, artist assistants, transporters, out trip escorts, gardeners, morning devotions leaders, bowling helpers, and one-on-one resident visitors. Pet therapy visitors are welcome as are office workers to help with basic tasks. To support the Music & Memory program, individuals are needed to interview family members to select music choices to be compiled on residents’ personal listening devices. Hours are arranged around the volunteers’ availability. (860) 378-1286.

FREE MEMORY SCREENINGS. Assessments average 10 minutes and consist of questions and tasks to assess memory. They do not diagnose any illness, but can indicate need for a full medical exam. Screenings are held in the home and at various locations, including Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St., Plantsville. (860) 276-1020.

NALAXONE (NARCAN) TRAINING. If you or someone you love is interested in being trained to administer Naloxone (also known as Narcan, the opioid reversal drug), send a confidential email to Megan at albanesem@southington.org. or a confidential voicemail at (860) 276-6272. This opportunity is funded through the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, the State Targeted Response to the Opioid Epidemic mini-grant, and the Change the Script campaign.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH INFORMATION. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays, 5 p.m., Wheeler Clinic Senior Community Health Outreach Coordinator Justine Micalizzi will be available to offer behavioral health information and connection with services available for local residents. Southington Public Library, 255 Main St., Southington.