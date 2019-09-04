Romano named to 40-man roster

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

For the third time this season, Sal Romano has been recalled by the Cincinnati Reds. The Southington native was recalled from the Triple-A Louisville Bats this past Saturday, one day before MLB rosters expanded to 40 players.

He was called up to the big leagues for a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals that day. Both teams were permitted to have a 26th player on the roster, and Romano was the 26th player for Cincinnati.

Romano’s move became official this past Sunday when the Reds roster expanded to 40 players. Cincinnati played back-to-back doubleheaders this Saturday and Sunday, the first time that has happened since 1968.

The Reds were starting Lucas Sims against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. Cincinnati had Trevor Bauer, Sonny Gray, Tyler Mahle, Luis Castillo and Anthony DeSclafani lined up to pitch games through the end of this week, which is Sept. 8.

Romano has pitched in three games at the major league level this season. He appeared in one game during his first stint, a win over the Milwaukee Brewers on July 23 where he pitched three innings and picked up his first professional save. Romano appeared in two games during his second stint with the Reds. He recorded a second three-inning save in a blowout win over the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 10.

Things didn’t go so well for Romano in his third appearance on Aug. 14 against the Washington Nationals. Romano gave up eight runs on six hits, walked two and struck out one in 0.2 inning. In three games this season, Romano has given up 10 runs on 14 hits over 6.2 innings. He has struck out five and walked three.

Romano was sent down to Louisville on Aug. 15 after his second stint with the Reds. He made six appearances for the Bats beginning on Aug. 17 and ending on Aug. 27. In those appearances, Romano pitched six innings and gave up one run on three hits. He struck out four, walked two and lowered his ERA from 4.55 to 4.28. Romano’s Triple-A record was 4-8.

