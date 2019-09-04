Police blotter for the Sept. 6 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Saturday, Aug. 17 to Saturday, Aug. 24:

Saturday, Aug. 17

Zachary M. Mosley, 27, of 32 Muir Terr., Southington, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maggie McCormack, 25, of 77 Oak St., New Britain, was charged with second degree criminal mischief, sixth degree larceny, interfering with officers, and second degree breach of peace.

Monday, Aug. 19

Dennis Aponte, 22, of 113 Hillcrest Ave., West Hartford, was charged with violation of probation.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Richard J. Campbell, 33, of 44 Holly Hill, Southbury, was charged with reckless use of the highway.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Mayra Evelyn Garcia, 46, of 15 Fourth St., Bristol, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug, failure to drive right, and failure to obey STC signs.

Saturday, Aug. 24