Police are investigating fatal crash in Southington

The Southington Police Department accident investigation team is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 30.

Police were called to the area of Meriden Waterbury Road and Clark Street at approximately 10:18 p.m. on Aug. 30 on a report of a motor vehicle collision.

The investigation revealed that Julia Bruno, 17, of Southington, was driving a Nissan Sentra northbound on Clark Street. Nancy Giudice, 76, of Plainville, was driving in an easterly direction on Meriden Waterbury Road. Both vehicles entered the intersection where they collided. After the initial impact, Bruno’s car collided with a utility pole located at the northeast corner of the intersection.

Bruno suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area medical center where she was later pronounced dead. Nancy Giudice reported no injuries on scene.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this collision to contact Det. James Armack at (860) 378-1649 or jarmack@southingtonpolice.org.