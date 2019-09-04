Local trio make impact at Marist

Marist College football announced its five captains, and one of them is Southington native Matt Thomson.

Thomson, a junior linebacker, will serve as the special teams’ captain. It’s his season as a captain with the Red Foxes. Thomson is a three-time Pioneer Football League Academic Honor Roll selection. He played in all 11 games in 2017 and 2018. Thomson recorded 29 tackles in 2017 and 31 tackles in 2018. He had a half-tackle for a one-yard loss in 2017, then recorded two tackles for loss for a total of three yards in 2018. Thomson also had a fumble recovery in 2018.

Thomson is one of three former Southington Blue Knights on the Marist football roster. Sam Thomson is a redshirt freshman cornerback and Will Downes is a freshman wide receiver. Matt Thomson took a post-graduate year at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford before suiting up for Marist.