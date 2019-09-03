Obituary: Paul Nelson Bernatchy, 92

Paul Nelson Bernatchy, 92, resident of Southington, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Mulberry Gardens Assisted Living. He was predeceased by his wife Dorothy Rose (Kern) Bernatchy. Born October 14, 1926 in Lisbon, N.H. he was the son of the late Albert J. and Clara (Guilmette) Bernatchy. Paul served in the United States Navy as a First Class Seaman in WW II, he was employed by Stanley Tools of New Britain for 48 years and a member/president committee of the Stanley Tools Men’s Club, and was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church. He enjoyed navigating his life journeys and a true cartophile, along with reading, gardening, and being outdoors. Paul was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by four children, Bruce Bernatchy and partner Julie Lukasik of Springfield, MA, Barbara Laius and Paul L. Bernatchy of Southington, and Ruth Bernatchy Benham and her husband Richard of Plantsville. His six beloved grandchildren Amanda Bernatchy and Alyssa Bernatchy, Alexis Bernatchy Lamoureux, Courtney Benham MacCasland, Nicholas Benham, and Lauren Laius; great-grandson Grayson Jagernauth; brother’s Thomas Bernatchy of Collinsville, CT and John Bernatchy and wife Catherine of Sacramento CA; brother-in-law Frank Vitale of New Britain; niece Mary Bernatchy Owens of Torrington; nephews Darrel Kern of New Britain and Dennis Kern of Kensington, and many other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Nelson A. Bernatchy of Lake, Florida; sister-in-law’s Ruth Vitale, Alice and Caroline Kern of New Britain, and Margaret Bernatchy of Plainville, and brother-in-law Louis Kern of New Britain.

The Funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 4th, at 11:30 from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St., Southington, to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. for a Mass at 12 noon. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Donations may be made in his memory to the VA – Veterans Affairs