Obituary: Marlene (Pelkey) Gilbert, 76

Marlene (Pelkey) Gilbert, 76, of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at her home.

Born February 7, 1943, in Eagle Lake, ME, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Victoria (Dube) Pelkey.

Marlene was a CNA for many years before her retirement. She will be remembered for the care that she gave to so many people, and her legacy will live on in the hearts of her family. She was ushered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ peacefully with her family surrounding her.

She is survived by her daughter, Darlene Blanchard of Plantsville; five brothers, Nelson, Milford, Roger, Melvin and Donald Pelkey; a sister, Carolyn Dunn; four grandchildren, Jonathan Pelkey and wife Alyssa, Elizabeth Sadosky and husband Joel, Adam Blanchard and George Blanchard Jr.; eight great-grandchildren, Olivia, Corbin, Emma, Sophia, Eliana, Amelia, Micah and Juliet and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by three brothers, Norman, Raymond and Dean and five sisters, Lorena, Theresa, Mildred, Jeannette, and Sylvia.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 5th at 10 a.m. at Faith Living Church, 20 Grove St., Plantsville. Burial will follow at Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington is assisting with the arrangements. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.