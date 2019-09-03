Obituary: Joseph Clifford Rizzo, 44

Joseph Clifford Rizzo, 44, of Southington passed away Tuesday night, August 27, 2019 at the HCC at Bradley Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 11, 1974 in New Britain and was the beloved son of Salvatore and Nancy (Malcein) Rizzo of Southington.

Joe attended St. Rose School and Maloney High School in Meriden and graduated from Southington High School. He was a member of the Swim Team at both high schools. He held an Associates Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Naugatuck Community College and attended UNC Charlotte. Joseph was employed as a machinist at the family business, Salsco, Inc., in Cheshire. He loved cooking, fishing, shooting pool with family and friends and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his sister, Allison LeBarron and her husband Matthew of Southington and his four special nieces, Abigail, Morgan his God Daughter, Makenzie and Mykaela LeBarron. He also leaves several aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends who are heartbroken by his passing. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Olga and Albert Malcein, and Jeannette and Joseph Rizzo as well as his cousins, Dominic Rizzo and Michael Moore. He was a son, a brother, a cousin, a nephew, an uncle, a god father and a friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Till we meet again.

His funeral will be held on Wednesday, 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington for a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Joseph C. Rizzo Memorial Scholarship Fund to benefit his beloved nieces at GoFundMe.com and search for the fund or gf.me/u/u3gxjx.

For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com