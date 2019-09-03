Obituary: Harold Vincent McDermott, 68

Harold Vincent McDermott, 68, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at UConn Heath Center. He was the husband of Norine (Tuttle) McDermott.

He was born March 12, 1951 in Waterbury, the son of the late Harold Thomas and Helen (Rush) McDermott. He had worked for Travelers Insurance for 20 years and was a CT State Trooper for 22 years. He was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Angels Church.

As a member of the Connecticut State Police, he received four lifesaving commendation awards, was a dog handler (Smokey) and served on the Fugitive Task Force and Major Crime Squad.

He cherished being “Papa” to his grandchildren and “Uncle Benny” to his nieces and nephews and “Hal” to his friends. He was “Vin” to his wife, his high school sweetheart. He enjoyed gardening, golf and taking care of the birds.

Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Patrick McDermott and his wife Laura of Salt Lake City, UT and Monica Dale and her husband Timothy of Manchester, 3 grandchildren Aoife and Seamus McDermott and Murphy Dale. He is also survived by a sister Rosemary McDermott of NC, brother James McDermott of Bethlehem, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Richard and Thomas McDermott and a sister Nancy Lombard.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Angels,(OLMC campus) 109 Goodwill Ave., Meriden. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Watertown. Calling hours will be Sunday, Sept. 8, from 3-6 p.m. Donations may be made in his memory to Our Lady of Mt Carmel School, 115 Lewis Ave. Meriden, CT 06451. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com