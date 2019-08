Mulberry Gardens of Southington is seeking volunteers who would like to work with residents and members of the adult day center.

Activities may include assistance with recreation, events, arts and crafts, evening bingo and more. Mulberry Gardens, located at 58 Mulberry St., is an assisted living and memory care community with an adult day program.

For more information about volunteering, call Donna Johnson, activities director, at (860) 276-1020.