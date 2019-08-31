Commentary: Recognizing our divine lineage

With the recent re-release of Disney’s The Lion King, I am reminded of a favorite scene when Rafiki asks Simba the compelling question, “Who are you?” Not only is this the most powerful question of the movie, this is one of the most significant questions in life.

Each one of us could answer this question in many different ways. We could answer based on our occupation, nationality, gender, hair color, favorite sports team, etc. The response Rafiki was trying to elicit from Simba, was that he is the son of a king and as such, is a king himself.

The recognition of our own divine lineage is one of the most important realizations we can make. We are all sons and daughters of God and by our very nature, have a seed of divinity within us.

We have a Father in Heaven, and like any good parent, He knows us. He knows our name and our circumstances. He knows our hopes and dreams. He knows our fears and frustrations. He knows what we can become through our faith in Him.

Also, like any good parent, He loves us. It does not matter who we are or what we look like. You, me, the homeless man, the famous athlete, we are all equal in His sight and He loves each of us. We need never feel alone.

I pray that we come to love who we are…He does. And may we love our neighbor. Regardless of who else they might be, they are our brothers and sisters.

Knowing who we are is important. Once we know, we must remember. As Mufasa said to Simba, “Remember who you are.” We live in a hectic, noisy, busy world full of distractions. Many of which have been carefully orchestrated by Satan. Designed to make us lose sight of our divine nature. We must not allow ourselves to be lured into thinking that we or anyone else is ordinary.

As Paul taught the Romans, “The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God: And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ.” (Romans 8:16-17)

I am certain that when it is time to give an account of what we accomplished in this life, we won’t be asked how big our house was, what kind of car we drove or how many likes or followers we had. I am equally certain that we will be asked how we lived and how we treated others.

As Jesus taught, ”Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” (Matthew 25:40)

It is my prayer that we remember who we are in each decision we make. That we recognize that there is nothing ordinary about a son or daughter of God. May we acknowledge the divine nature within us and within every person with whom we associate. Let us treat each other as true brothers and sisters.

Bishop Aaron Lawrie is the Bishop of the Southington Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a member of the Southington Interfaith clergy Asssociation. He can be reach at 860-621-8105 and southingtonwardbishop@gmail.com.