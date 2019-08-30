West Queen Street closed due to a water main break

Due to a water main break on West Queen Street, the road will be closed while repairs are finished. West Queen Street will be closed between Smith Medical at 201 West Queen St. to Captain Lewis Drive.

“Due to the nature and scale of the water main break this is expected to remain in effect for approximately a week,” officials said in a press release. “We thank the public for their understanding while these repairs are made.”

From West Street, the public will be able to access West Queen Street up to Captain Lewis Drive.

From Queen Street, the public will be able to access West Queen Street up to the area of Smith Medical.

Spring Street will be used as a detour for traffic between West Street and Queen Street.