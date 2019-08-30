Police cadet to attend American Legion Boys State

By SHERIDAN ROY

STAFF WRITER

One young Southington man, Jeremy Capobianco, an incoming senior at Southington High School, responded to a call to action three years ago by joining the Southington Police Cadets. Since then, he has made strides, and been the recipient of several recognitions and awards.

During his time with the cadets program, he held the position of first selectman, and was awarded the William Jordan Award for advancing the spirit of Semper Fi. He was also awarded the Southington Police Cadet of the Year award, and held the position of sergeant.

Most recently, Capobianco has been nominated by the Southington Police Cadets and sponsored by Southington’s American Legion Kiltonic Post 72 to attend the American Legion Boys State, a summer leadership, citizenship and educational program.

Capobianco looks forward to learning more about policy writing and procedures when he attends Boys State.

“I’ll learn more about the government-side of things and the politics involved,” he said.

In his three years with the cadets program, Capobianco has taken initiative and been involved in almost every community service event the program has offered.

This year he earned a certificate of recognition for his commitment to the program, having had perfect attendance at meetings. Last year, he was recognized for having the most service hours out of all the cadets in the program.

Capobianco said he plans to work towards a career as a police officer.

“This program has showed me that the police officer world needs more protection for this population,” said Capobianco. “There’s a one-to-700 officer-to-citizen ratio right now.”

The cadet hopes to serve his community as a police officer. “I want to be able to serve the public and help others,” he said.

Detective Karen Apicella from the Southington Police Department operates the cadet program. She said Capobianco’s dedication to the program helped him to achieve the recognitions he earned.

“He volunteers for almost every event,” she said. That includes directing traffic for events, car seat clinics, toy drives, back to school drives, food collection drives and more.

The cadets program is selective in choosing youth to join the program. Cadets are expected to do well in school, be properly disciplined, well-groomed and overall good representatives of the SPD. Not all cadets go on to become police officers—many find their niche in areas such as corrections, social work, forensics and more as they pick up on a variety of training and subject matter throughout the program.

Cadets learn about finger printing, processing crime scenes, motor vehicle stops, and much more. Aside from training in police matter, the cadets are volunteers around the community with programs such as Bread for Life, the United Way of Southington, and Sons of Italy, and earn service hours.

To learn more about the cadets program, visit www.SouthingtonPolice.com or www.facebook.com/SouthingtonPoliceCadets.org.