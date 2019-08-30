Man arrested for assault at a local apartment complex

Police arrested Jose M. Torres, 30, of Southington, on Aug. 28 for assaulting a woman during a dispute at a local apartment complex.

Police reported that Torres allegedly punched the victim in the head and body during the dispute, pushed her into a door and causing damage to the residence. He threatened to stab her with a knife, and then he slashed the victim’s car tires as he left the residence.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Torres was located in Bristol by Bristol Police. When Southington police responded, they found Torres in possession of a knife. He was taken into custody and was charged with second degree threatening, third degree assault, second degree breach of peace, and third degree criminal mischief.

Torres was held pending a $50,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on Aug. 28.