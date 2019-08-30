Detour: Sept. 3-4 road construction on Jude Lane

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, the intersection of West Street and Jude Lane will be milled, and re-paving will be completed on Wednesday, Sept. 4. The milling will begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Paving will begin at 7 p.m. the following day.

Both activities will be continuous until completed and are anticipated to take approximately eight hours to complete.

“The Southington Police will maintain alternating one-way traffic through the intersection at all times but motorists may experience some short delays while traveling through the area,” officials said in a press release. “Nearby residents may be inconvenienced by equipment sounds and back up alarms.”

Motorists should allow more time for detours. Traffic will already be delayed because of a water main break on West Queen Street. Through traffic from that construction has been detoured to Spring Street.