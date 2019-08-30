Apple Harvest Road Race tip: Diet is key to training success

So, you’ve dreamed about running in the Apple Harvest Road Race for years, but you don’t know where to start? You’ve followed your neighbor’s results in the Southington Observer, and you’ve always wanted to make the list?

Well, if this is the year that you want to finally cross it off your bucket list, now is the time to start getting ready.

In this series, Southington YMCA personal trainer Alyssa Lombardi will provide tips for first timers committed to completing the 40th Annual Apple Harvest Road Race.Each week, we will ask Lombardi a different question about getting ready for the big day on Oct. 6.

OBSERVER: What is the best diet while training for a race?

ALYSSA LOMBARDI: When you are training for a race, your diet should only change slightly from a normal, well-balanced diet. Endurance running uses carbohydrates for energy and they need to be replaced in order to help recover. If you are not consuming enough carbohydrates, you are going to feel sluggish and tired while running and when training increases. You want to make sure you are consuming the correct carbohydrate as well.

There are three types of carbohydrates, which are fast, medium and slow-acting carbohydrates. As the names describe, each type takes a different amount of time to digest into the body. An example of a fast-acting carbohydrate would be an energy bar and examples of slow-acting carbohydrates are nuts, fruits and vegetables. Fast carbohydrates are good for pre and post-workouts, but meals should have lots of slow carbohydrates.

Being in tune with your body and realizing what kind you need can be very helpful during training.

For more information please contact the Southington YMCA’s certified personal trainer and running coach Alyssa Lombardi at alombardi@sccymca.org