Southington woman joins Franciscan Hospice Care

The hospice team of Franciscan Home Care and Hospice Care in Meriden welcomes Southington resident Barbara (BJ) Raby, new hospice volunteer coordinator, to the agency.

Raby joined the hospice team in 2019 after retiring from a 38-year career as a retail pharmacist. In 2008, she began serving as a volunteer member of the Franciscan Hospice Interdisciplinary team and the Franciscan Home Care and Hospice Care professional advisory committee. Raby is a graduate of the Massachusetts School of Pharmacy in Boston, Mass.

Raby lives in Southington with her husband, Deacon Vincent (Vinny) Raby. They have three adult children. Raby is active in St. Thomas Parish. She is currently the treasurer of the Ladies Guild, and volunteers to assist families with funeral planning.