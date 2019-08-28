Police blotter for the Aug. 30 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, Aug. 15 to Wednesday, Aug. 21:

Thursday, Aug. 15

Timothy Baranski, 53, of 882 North Colony Rd., Meriden, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Timothy Orozco, 37, of 104 Hilltop Dr., Southington, was charged with sixth degree larceny.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Joshua Herrera, 21, of 80 Upton St., New Britain, was charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree unlawful restraint and operating a vehicle under suspension.

Wednesday, Aug. 21