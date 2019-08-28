Police blotter for the Aug. 30 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Thursday, Aug. 15 to Wednesday, Aug. 21:
Thursday, Aug. 15
- Timothy Baranski, 53, of 882 North Colony Rd., Meriden, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Timothy Orozco, 37, of 104 Hilltop Dr., Southington, was charged with sixth degree larceny.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
- Joshua Herrera, 21, of 80 Upton St., New Britain, was charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree unlawful restraint and operating a vehicle under suspension.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
- Lauren Woolley, 27, of 2 Craig Ave., Southington, was charged with fourth degree conspiracy to commit larceny.